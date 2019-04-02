A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

The most prominent speaker was House Minority Leader, Republican Kevin McCarthy, whose latest campaign called out three Jewish billionaires and warned "We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!" I could have sworn there was a hubbub recently about antisemitic tropes...





Of course, the sitting Republican president of the United States suffered no ill effects after telling Jewish Republicans: "You're not going to support me because I don't want your money. You want to control your politicians, that's fine."





Then, once he was in office, he told his guests at the White House Hanukkah Party about how much the Second Couple loves Israel: "And they go there and they love your country. They love your country. And they love this country. That's a good combination, right?" Hm, dual loyalty much?





Then there was the Dinner Chairman, Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, who declared that the worst antisemitic attack in American history was not the result of anti-immigrant hysteria fueled by white supremacy and encouraged by the president. No, it was the fault of Torah Trumps Hate, an organization of progressive Orthodox Jews. "The Pittsburgh shooting as horrifying as it was, was in my opinion a sad but direct result of their actions." In fact, progressive Jews should be defined as moserim, collaborationist traitors marked for death, according to Moskowitz. (He later retracted that part of the accusation, as McCarthy deleted his tweet. Yay?)





Now, it shouldn't shock me how quickly "All Antizionism is antisemitic" morphed into "Only Antizionism is antisemitic." As an American-born Orthodox Jew, I have watched that pernicious idea bloom over the last four decades. But hey, that's just politics, right?





Unfortunately, it no longer is. Far more disturbing than Moskowitz, McCarthy or Messiah ben Fred, is the report that the term tikkun olam was booed at this event.