A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

A little over a month after being promoted - twice - by President Trump, the right-wing Jewish advocacy group formerly known as "Jexodus" has changed its name and slowly begun its programming.





Now known as "The Exodus Movement," the group's leader, 23-year-old activist and model Elizabeth Pipko, has a shiny new website and two events lined up already - at Yeshiva University and a Republican women's club in Boca Raton, Florida. Pipko has also made the rounds on conservative TV shows and podcasts, and has so far been promoted by Eric Trump's wife Lara in addition to the president.





However, the organization has been criticized for being a so-called "astroturf" organization founded by a longtime Republican operative, and having little grassroots support in a largely-liberal community - and indeed, the cover image on their social media pages is not a supporter but rather a stock photo model. The organization's Facebook and Twitter pages only have around 6,000 combined followers.





Jews have consistently voted for Democrats in the last few elections - with a 79%-17% Democratic split in the 2018 midterms, according to an exit poll commissioned by the left-wing Israel group J Street.