April 3, 2019
A nATIONALIST, A sOCIALIST AND A lIBERTARIAN WALK INTO A DICTATORSHIP....:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With Donald Trump and Rand Paul Over Syria Withdrawal (Davis Richardson, 04/03/19, NY Observer)
The Left is the Right.Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined a list of high-profile politicians offering "bipartisan support" for President Donald Trump's withdrawal from Syria.In a letter coauthored by Senator Rand Paul (R-K.Y.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), lawmakers urged the Trump administration to leave Syria within the next six months, noting the deployment of military forces was not approved by Congress in 2015.
