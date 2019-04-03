A nATIONALIST, A sOCIALIST AND A lIBERTARIAN WALK INTO A DICTATORSHIP....:

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined a list of high-profile politicians offering "bipartisan support" for President Donald Trump's withdrawal from Syria.





In a letter coauthored by Senator Rand Paul (R-K.Y.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), lawmakers urged the Trump administration to leave Syria within the next six months, noting the deployment of military forces was not approved by Congress in 2015.



