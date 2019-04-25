A FOOL AND OUR MONEY...:

North Korea issued a $2 million bill for the hospital care of comatose American Otto Warmbier, insisting that a U.S. official sign a pledge to pay it before being allowed to fly the University of Virginia student from Pyongyang in 2017.





The presentation of the invoice -- not previously disclosed by U.S. or North Korean officials -- was extraordinarily brazen even for a regime known for its aggressive tactics.





But the main U.S. envoy sent to retrieve Warmbier signed an agreement to pay the medical bill on instructions passed down from President Trump, according to two people familiar with the situation.