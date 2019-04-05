60-40 NATION:

Voters are broadly skeptical of President Donald Trump's renewed push to dismantle the 2010 health care law, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. [...]





The poll shows that any health care battle will be fought on Democrats' turf. Asked whom they trust when it comes to health care, 45 percent of voters pick Democrats in Congress, while 35 percent choose Republicans in Congress. A majority of voters, 54 percent, have "a lot" or "some" trust in congressional Democrats to protect the health care system or make improvements to it -- significantly more than have those levels of trust in congressional Republicans (41 percent) or Trump (41 percent) on the issue.