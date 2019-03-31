March 31, 2019
TRUMPTV:
Son of Stormfront Founder Reveals His Family Watches Tucker Carlson for Tips on 'White Nationalist Talking Points' (Tamar Auber, Mar 30th, 2019, Mediate)
The son of Stormfront founder Don Black revealed on CNN on Saturday that his family watches Fox News' Tucker Carlson for tips on white supremacist talking points.Derek Black grew up making white supremacist speeches and embracing the hate that fills Stormfront's pages. Then he went to college and his life changed.
