THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

The Christchurch killer's manifesto, as I have written, is so full of in-jokes that it is difficult to tell what is sarcastic and what is serious. What is clear, however, is that the man had a vast array of international interests and influences. He called himself an "eco-fascist" (despite saying little about the environment). He lionised the British fascist Oswald Mosley. His favourite government was China's. He wrote about conflicts in the Balkans, and Central and Eastern Europe. His title, The Great Replacement, was a reference to the work of the reclusive French anti-immigration author Renaud Camus, who commented, not especially convincingly:





I worry about our Muslim friends. I think that for security they should gather in a large fortress, the "land of Islam" (fifty seven countries anyway...), and live in peace according to their tastes and according to their faith, well protected against the imbalanced.





The Christchurch killer's potpourri of influences reflects the curiously international nature of white nationalism. Rather than nations having their own united, cohesive political movements they tend to have fragmentary and contradictory groups, drawing on ideological trends from around the world.





"Eco-fascists," for example, among whom the Christchurch killer placed himself with arguable levels of seriousness, are influenced by an austere Finnish fisherman named Pentti Linkola. Linkola believes that if human beings are to coexist with nature, the only solutions mass death and severe birth control. "Who misses all those who died in the Second World War? Who misses the twenty million executed by Stalin? Who misses Hitler's six million Jews?" Eco-fascists add, of course, that if any population should survive the mass death it is theirs.