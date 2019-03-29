TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

The key to unclogging the Los Angeles area's notoriously congested roads could be to charge drivers during peak hours of the day. A new study looked at a so-called congestion pricing proposal to charge a $4 fee during rush hour for drivers who enter one of the region's most gridlocked corners: the space between two intersecting freeways in western Los Angeles and eastern Santa Monica.





The money raised from the fee would be used to improve transit options and to subsidize access to the area for low-income drivers. Similar systems are already in place in parts of central London and Stockholm, and the idea is picking up steam in lower Manhattan.





"This is the type of policy that could have the greatest impact on quality of life in the shortest amount of time with the least amount of resources," says Darin Chidsey, the interim executive director of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), which conducted the study.





The group estimates that incoming traffic to the tolled area would drop by 19 percent during rush hour periods. Transit trips would increase by 9 percent during peak hours, while the number of people biking and walking would increase by 7 percent. Travel times and greenhouse gas emissions would both drop by about 20 percent.