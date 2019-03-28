RAGE, RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE RIGHT:

Voting Republican has become an activity analogous to watching an episode of Matlock with a tall glass of Metamucil: ordinary for the elderly, but a marker of eccentricity among the young.





In 2016, Donald Trump commanded the support of only 28 percent of voters under 30, according to Pew Research. His disapproval rating among Americans under 35 currently hovers around 70 percent. And millennials' antipathy for our Republican president isn't personal; the Fox News grandpa-in-chief might be especially unappealing to the rising generation, but the kids don't have much use for the GOP's kinder, gentler reactionaries, either. Less than 30 percent of millennials wanted Republicans to retain control of Congress last year. And in broader measures of generational opinion, both millennials and Gen-Zers evince higher levels of support for liberal ideological premises and policy proposals than any older cohorts.



