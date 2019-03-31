March 31, 2019
NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:
One benefit workers want more than anything is an unlimited vacation policy (JENA McGREGOR, 3/30/19, The Washington Post)
Employees have a new favorite perk, and it's not free craft-brewed beer, student loan repayment benefits or eco-friendly roof gardens at the office. It's much simpler: More time off.In its 17th annual employee benefits trend survey released this week -- just as Spring Break season hit its peak -- MetLife found that more people are interested in having an unlimited vacation policy than any other "emerging" perk, such as onsite medical clinics, subsidized egg freezing benefits or even paid sabbaticals. The policies' implicit flexibility for taking time off, the survey found, was more appealing to employees of every age group than any other new benefit (with the exception of a phased retirement program to Baby Boomer-aged workers).
The fewer hours you work the more productive you are--the hardest part of any job being pretending it takes 40 hours a week to complete.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 31, 2019 8:03 AM