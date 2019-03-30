LOW ON THE MARLINS; HIGH ON THE ORIOLES?:

AL predicted win totals

Boston Red Sox: 100

Houston Astros: 98

New York Yankees: 93

Cleveland Indians: 93

Tampa Bay Rays: 86

Minnesota Twins: 82

Los Angeles Angels: 82

Toronto Blue Jays: 79

Oakland Athletics: 76

Seattle Mariners: 76

Kansas City Royals: 74

Texas Rangers: 74

Detroit Tigers: 69

Chicago White Sox: 64

Baltimore Orioles: 58

NL predicted win totals

Washington Nationals: 96

Los Angeles Dodgers: 95

Atlanta Braves: 89

New York Mets: 89

St. Louis Cardinals: 87

Chicago Cubs: 85

Philadelphia Phillies: 84

Milwaukee Brewers: 83

Arizona Diamondbacks: 81

Colorado Rockies: 80

Cincinnati Reds: 79

San Diego Padres: 78

Pittsburgh Pirates: 76

San Francisco Giants: 71

Miami Marlins: 56

Out of the Park Baseball 20 Releases Worldwide Today!





OOTP 20 features all new integrated live services, a supercharged 3D in-game experience, modern baseball strategies, upgraded AI, Perfect Team mode 2.0, 2019 Opening Day rosters, and more!





Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association, and MiLB.com , announced that Out of the Park Baseball 20 is available worldwide today! OOTP 20 is the 20th anniversary edition of the award-winning baseball strategy game, the culmination of two decades of sports strategy gaming excellence with dozens of exciting new features and deep improvements.





Out of the Park Baseball 20 includes:





For the first time ever - integrated live services all season long! Start a new MLB game any day during the regular season and Postseason with up-to-date rosters, standings, stats and player ratings, or to update player ratings in your current game based on their current performances.



All new motion-capture-powered 3D animations, driving a supercharged in-game experience



Ultra-modern baseball strategies, including 'openers' and 'followers' as today's game continues to evolve - plus advanced in-game smarts to counteract these moves!



Improved AI for trades, scouting, contracts, roster-building, and player evaluation



Upgraded prospect and minor league ratings, thanks to the biggest and most hands-on roster evaluation team yet!



2019 roster sets with all Opening Day MLB rosters, as well as the complete minor league system from Triple-A to rookie leagues as well as the Arizona Fall League. All major league (and over a thousand minor league) player ratings will be based on the popular ZiPS player projection system.



12 international leagues, as well as several independent minor leagues in the US and internationally, with accurate rosters



Perfect Team mode 2.0, the next generation of the wildly popular online competitive mode - including all-new tournaments, hundreds of more cards, collection missions, upgraded auction house, additional league levels, and new content release every week all year long!





Many more improvements, all built upon the incredibly deep award-winning Out of the Park Baseball engine that has accurately simulated the World Series winner the past two seasons on MLB Network and produced deep simulations for FiveThirtyEight.com





In addition, this summer, Out of the Park Developments will unveil our exciting new mobile app OOTP Go, a completely revamped on-the-go experience that allows you to enjoy OOTP and Perfect Team mode anywhere, any time!





Out of the Park Baseball 20 can be ordered through this link





Out of the Park Baseball 20 is also available on Steam & Origin. Purchasers of the game via these channels will receive 10% launch discount, which expires March 29.











Out of the Park Baseball 20 will be available as part of the Origin Access Premiere service starting on April 9, 2019.





All customers who have pre-ordered or who now purchase the game and register a Perfect Team mode account prior to March 29 will receive one bonus Perfect Team mode Gold Pack.





OOTP 20 runs on PC/Mac/Linux and features the American League and National League logos, the World Series trophy, official logos and jerseys for all 30 MLB teams, over 150 Minor League Baseball league and team logos, and historical MLB logos.





Quotes from OOTP Developments executives





"We are so proud to release Out of the Park Baseball 20," said lead developer, lifelong baseball fan, and Out of the Park Developments CEO Markus Heinsohn. "It is the culmination of two decades' worth of work - not just from our internal development team, but our entire community. We've always strived to bring everything a baseball fan could ever want to the game, and OOTP 20 is the result of that community-driven approach. We are grateful and humbled by our success - and can't wait to keep building on all of it!"





"Out of the Park Baseball 20 is the most ambitious game we've ever made," said Out of the Park Developments CMO Richard Grisham. "Thanks to the investments in infrastructure, live services, and AI over the past few years, Out of the Park Baseball 20 offers something for every possible kind of player - and it will evolve all season long and into the future. It is a full realization of a multi-year design and development strategy."

About Out of the Park Developments





Out of the Park Developments is the developer of the award-winning OOTP and MLB Manager series of baseball management simulations, Franchise Hockey Manager, and Front Office Football. German-based OOTP Developments was founded by Markus Heinsohn and Andreas Raht in 1999. OOTP Developments has consistently produced games that have met with critical acclaim, including winning Metacritic's coveted "PC Game of the Year" for the 2016 version of OOTP and "Game of the Year" for the 2007 edition of OOTP, which remains the second highest-rated PC game on Metacritic of all time. Further information on the company and its games is available from the OOTP Developments website, http://www.ootpdevelopments. com





Major League Baseball Players Association



