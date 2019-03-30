March 30, 2019
HATE IS TIRING
Trump's 2020 Campaign: A Traditional Operation With a Wild-Card Candidate (Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman, March 29, 2019, NY Times)
Mr. Trump has made it clear that he wants to run on the same anti-immigration, anti-Islam, fear-mongering tropes that lifted him to victory in 2016...There is also another factor at play, which is how much of his time Mr. Trump is willing to give them.After two years in office, Mr. Trump, 72, is tired, aides said.
