DUDE, THE POINT IS THAT YOU THINK IT APPROPRIATE:

On Friday, a former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor, Lucy Flores, penned a first-person essay describing an incident in 2014 when then-Vice President Joe Biden touched and kissed her from behind in a way that made her uncomfortable. On Sunday morning, Biden released a statement defending his actions, saying he did not believe he acted inappropriately. "It was never my intention," Biden said.





Flores was a 35-year-old on the campaign trail in Nevada when Biden offered to come to one of her rallies to help boost voter turnout. While waiting on the side of the stage, Flores said that the vice president came up to her from behind, put his hands on her shoulders, leaned in close to smell her hair, and then kissed the back of her head.





"I couldn't move and I couldn't say anything," Flores, a former Nevada assemblywoman, wrote in New York Magazine's The Cut. "I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me." [...]





"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately," Biden said.