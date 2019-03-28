Brazil's president, economy minister and speaker of the lower house of Congress patched things up publicly on Thursday, trying to move past days of finger pointing to focus on passing a thorny pension reform to save the country's public finances. [...]





Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped 2.7 percent on the peace signs and the local currency firmed 1.1 percent -- in both cases nearly erasing Wednesday's losses.





Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who on Wednesday said he would quit if there was no appetite for his pension proposal, said the "noise" surrounding the reform will diminish.





Speaking to reporters alongside House Speaker Rodrigo Maia in Brasilia, he said he had Bolsonaro and Maia's full support to get the pension overhaul through Congress.





Echoing the sense of a fresh start, Maia said his aim was to get the reform process back on track.