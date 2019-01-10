"YOU KNOW WHAT I AM? I'M A NATIONALIST":

Populism has two essential features. First, it holds that the people are locked into conflict with outsiders. Second, it claims that nothing should constrain the will of the true people.





Populism draws an unbridgeable divide between the people and outsiders. The people are depicted as "morally decent . . . economically struggling, hard-working, family-oriented, plain-spoken, and endowed with common sense", in the words of sociologist Rogers Brubaker.18 The people are defined in opposition to outsiders, who allegedly do not belong to the moral and hard-working true people. While many studies of populism define the essential social conflict as between the people and the elite, this report uses the more general term "outsiders", because populists as often stoke divisions between marginalised communities as between marginalised communities and elite.





From there, populists attribute a singular common good to the people: a policy goal that cannot be debated based on evidence but that derives from the common sense of the people.19 This general will of the people, populists argue, is not represented by the cartel of self-serving establishment elites who guard status quo politics.





There are three main strategies that populists use to stoke this insider-outsider division:





* a political style in which populists identify with insiders;





* an effort to define and delegitimise outsiders; and





* a rhetoric of crisis that elevates the conflict between insiders and outsiders to a matter of national urgency.