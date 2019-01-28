YEAH, BUT LOOK AT THIS SWEET MESS OF POTTAGE! (profanity alert):

"This is the worst f--ing job I've ever had."





So snapped John Kelly on a March morning in the West Wing, according to a new book by Cliff Sims. The chief of staff was sitting in his office, a light-filled space where the White House swimming pool was just visible beyond French doors. "People apparently think that I care when they write that I might be fired. If that ever happened, it would be the best day I've had since I walked into this place," Kelly told the small group of aides in front of him. "And the president knows it, too." [...]





He also watched as senior officials privately laughed off many of the president's stranger requests. In his first few days as director of the National Economic Council, Sims writes, Larry Kudlow emerged from a meeting with the president looking flustered. He told Gary Cohn, his predecessor, that Trump ordered him to "stop" a "special deal" that he believed Amazon was getting from the U.S. Postal Service. "Gary laughed loudly," Sims writes. "'Welcome to the White House,' [Cohn] said, shaking Larry's hand ... 'It's total bulls--.'" Cohn explained that Amazon was not, in fact, getting "some special deal." "He's just mad at [Jeff] Bezos for owning The Washington Post."





Read: The brazenness of Trump's White House staff using private email





"'So' Larry replied hesitantly, 'I shouldn't do anything about this?'" Sims writes that Cohn told Kudlow not to bother, adding, "But now you know why I'm so happy to be leaving." [...]





Sims told me his aim in writing the book was not to scorch or, alternatively, deify the president. In large part, Sims said, it was a way for him to gain clarity and closure on how the experience changed him personally--and how he became, at many points, a person he didn't like. Throughout the book, he calls himself "nakedly ambitious," "selfish," and "a coward." He writes about his struggle to reconcile his Christian faith with working for a president who, for example, "totally lacked nuance" in his attitude toward refugees--particularly "persecuted Christians," whom Trump "promise[d]" to help but "[never] did." Sims writes that he took this concern at one point to Stephen Miller, who, he writes, told him, "I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America's soil."





Meanwhile, he writes, he "never heard any of the faith leaders who actually had access to Trump" press him on the issue. He describes Trump's evangelical advisory board as a collection largely of televangelist adherents to the prosperity gospel, people he "doubted" were "positive moral and spiritual influence[s] on the president." "When the president occasionally struggled ... to unify the country on divisive cultural issues, the silence of his 'spiritual advisers' was deafening," Sims writes. "What is the point of having moral authority, as all these advisers claimed to, if you don't stand up for morality?"



