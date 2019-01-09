WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

Eric Young is the president of the union that represents the approximately 30,000 employees of the Federal Bureau of Prisons who are working during the government shutdown.





Young's members, scattered at 122 facilities located in largely rural areas across the country, aren't being paid and don't know when their next paycheck will come. Like the leaders of virtually every federal-employee union during the past three weeks, he has condemned the shutdown and its toll on innocent workers as "unconscionable."





"My personal opinion," Young told me over the phone from his office in Alabama, "is that it constitutes involuntary servitude."





Neither Young nor any of his partners in union leadership will urge their members to do the one thing that would seem most natural for employees facing the same treatment in the private sector: If they don't pay you, stay home.





"We can't call or advocate for a strike," Young said.





Since the enactment of the Taft-Hartley Act in 1947, federal employees have been legally prohibited from striking.