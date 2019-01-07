WHY THE TRUMPS WANT PRISON REFORM:

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Schiff made clear he would be handing over transcripts which had been withheld from Mueller's investigation by Republicans when they controlled the panel.





The committee staged 73 interviews with dozens of witnesses, including Jared Kushner, Trump Jr and Stone. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, has already pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to Congress over attempts to make a deal to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow.





Schiff said he was "trying to deconflict" with special counsel Mueller's investigation because over the last two years the committee, under Republican leadership, had actively tried to make the special counsel's work more difficult.





Schiff said he planned "as one of our first acts to make the transcripts of our witnesses fully available to special counsel for any purpose, including the bringing of perjury charges".





Trump Jr is in peril because he orchestrated the now infamous Trump Tower meeting with a group of Russians after being promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. He would face problems if he told Congress that his father was unaware of the meeting but Mueller has obtained evidence to contradict that.