January 3, 2019
WHICH TELLS YOU EXACTLY HOW DANGEROUS HE THINKS THEY ARE:
Undocumented Worker Says Trump Resort Shielded Her From Secret Service (Miriam Jordan, Jan. 3, 2019, NY Times)
A former employee of the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey said that her name was removed from a list of workers to be vetted by the Secret Service after she reminded management that she was unlawfully in the United States, the latest worker to assert that supervisors at the elite resort were aware that some members of their work force were undocumented.
