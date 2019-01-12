January 12, 2019
WHERE'S HARRY CAUL WHEN YOU NEED HIM?
Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration (Greg Miller January 12, 2018, Washington Post)
President Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, current and former U.S. officials said.
