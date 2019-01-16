January 16, 2019

WHEN YOU'VE EXHAUSTED EVEN RASMUSSEN:

Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (Rasmussen Reports, January 16, 2019)

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 43% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Fifty-five percent (55%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 32% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 46% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -14.

Which has to make the real number closer to -20.

