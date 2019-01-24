WHAT WALL?:

Colorado's Republican U.S. senator says he would vote yes on a package of bills to reopen the federal government and thinks his Republican colleagues should do the same. [...]





Gardner, who is facing a challenging re-election campaign in 2020, is one of two Republican senators who publicly split with their party Thursday on whether funding for the border wall needs to be part of the deal to reopen the federal government. Susan Collins of Maine, also up for re-election in two years, was the other.