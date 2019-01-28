January 28, 2019
WHAT LIES BENEATH THE maga HAT:
Stephen Miller, Descendant Of Refugees, Would Be 'Happy' With No New Refugees (Aiden Pink, 1/29/19, The Forward)
White House senior advisor Stephen Miller said he would be "happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America's soil," a new tell-all book by a former Trump administration staffer claims.
As David Jolly suggests on today's Bulwark podcast, Donald has to declare an emergency for his Wall or he'll lose his core supporters, for whom it has become a fetish symbolizing all their hatred of the other.
