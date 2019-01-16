January 16, 2019
WE'RE WITH CHEETO JESUS ON THIS ONE:
Clemson QB Praises Trump's Fast Food Banquet: 'It Was Awesome' (PAUL BOIS, January 15, 2019, Daily Wire)
According to TMZ Sports, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence couldn't get enough of President Trump's offering of Big Macs, Wendy's hamburgers, pizza, and fries. In fact, he wants to do it again."It was awesome," Lawrence told TMZ while taking pictures with Clemson fans. "We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!"When a fan asked Lawrence on how many times he plans on returning to the White House, the champion QB enthusiastically replied, "Hopefully, a few more!"
You really don't have to have experienced the purgatory that is the "rubber-chicken, mashed potatoes and peas" circuit to understand how preferable legit fast food is to the stuff you generally get at these events.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2019 3:56 PM