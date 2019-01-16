WE'RE WITH CHEETO JESUS ON THIS ONE:





According to TMZ Sports, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence couldn't get enough of President Trump's offering of Big Macs, Wendy's hamburgers, pizza, and fries. In fact, he wants to do it again.





"It was awesome," Lawrence told TMZ while taking pictures with Clemson fans. "We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!"





When a fan asked Lawrence on how many times he plans on returning to the White House, the champion QB enthusiastically replied, "Hopefully, a few more!"