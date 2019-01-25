January 25, 2019
WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE SHOWER CURTAINS (via The Other Brother):
This 3D Printing Technique Is 100 Times Faster Than Standard 3D Printers (Mark Anderson, 1/23/19, IEEE Spectrum)
A new 3D-printing technique could render a three-dimensional object in minutes instead of hours--at up to 100 times current speeds. The experimental approach uses a vat of resin and some clever tricks with UV and blue LED lights (no lasers needed) to accelerate the printing process.
It's impossible to overstate deflationary pressures.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 25, 2019 4:00 AM