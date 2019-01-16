WE SHOULD BE LAUNCHING FOR THEM:

Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Javad Jahromi told Iranian state television that the rocket carrying the satellite had passed the first and second launch stage, but that it had developed problems in the third phase.





"Payam satellite was successfully launched this morning with the Basir satellite carrier. But the satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in the orbit in the last phase," said Jahromi.





The country had plans to send two satellites, Payam, meaning "message," and Doosti, meaning "peace" into orbit.





State television said the two satellites would be used to gather information on the country's environment.