WAKING THE LIBS:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called on President Trump and Congress to reopen the government.





"The shutdown is harming the American people, the business community and the economy," the conservative-leaning group's executive vice president Neil Bradley wrote in a letter Tuesday.





In the letter, Bradley listed challenges U.S. businesses, companies, and citizens were facing without all the agencies of the federal government being fully operational.





"[T]he adverse consequences of the shutdown are wide and growing," the letter said. Although it did recognize the "broken immigration system" in the U.S., the Chamber said that the situation for American citizens and businesses would only get worse if the shutdown continues.