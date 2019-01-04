VLAD'S PILLOW TALK:

Among his eye-opening Wednesday statements, Trump ridiculed other nations' commitment to fight alongside U.S. troops following the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.





"They tell me a hundred times," Trump said. "'Oh, we sent you soldiers. We sent you soldiers.'"





The Journal's editorial called Trump's mocking words "a slander against every ally that has supported the U.S. effort in Afghanistan with troops who fought and often died." In fact, the U.K. sent thousands of soldiers to the country between 2001 and 2014 and has--to date--lost more than 450 people in the fighting in Afghanistan.





Trump also said, during that meeting, that "the reason Russia was in Afghanistan [in 1979] was because terrorists were going into Russia" and that "they were right to be there."





In response, the opinion piece said it could not "recall a more absurd misstatement of history by an American president" and noted that the Soviet Union, in fact, invaded Afghanistan "to prop up a fellow communist government."