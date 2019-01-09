January 9, 2019
VLAD'S PAL:
TV: Shin Bet chief warns a 'foreign country' is trying to influence elections (Times of Israel, 8 January 2019)
The head of the Shin Bet security services warned that a foreign state "intends to intervene" through cyberattacks in Israel's national elections in April, local television reported Tuesday.Though Nadav Argaman's statements Monday were made during an event hosted by Friends of Tel Aviv University attended by a large crowd, Israel's military censor is barring from publication much of what he said, according to Hadashot TV news.
