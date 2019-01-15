January 15, 2019

TRUMPONOMICS (profanity alert):

Trump's Shutdown Turns Atlanta International, the World's Busiest Airport, Into a 'Shitshow' (Pilar Melendez, 01.14.19, Daily Beast)

The world's busiest airport has descended into chaos as President Trump's government shutdown drags into its fourth week.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are reporting hours-long waits at domestic terminals, missed flights due to lack of security personnel, and the closure of checkpoints across the airport due to a lack of TSA agents.

For one Atlanta air traffic controller, the airport, which processes more than 100 million passengers per year, has become "a total s[***]show."



Posted by at January 15, 2019 12:00 AM

  

« YOU'RE WELCOME: | Main | THE FAILED PRESIDENCY: »