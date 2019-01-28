January 28, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS:
The shutdown cost America $3 billion it'll never get back, nonpartisan report finds (The Week, 1/28/19)
The longest government shutdown in history may have ended, but its damage to the economy is far from over.Throughout the 35-day shutdown prompted by President Trump's demand for border wall funding, 800,000 federal employees went unpaid and six government departments went unfunded. That cost the American economy $11 billion, $3 billion of which will never be recovered, an analysis released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office reveals.
there's a reason all his ventures end in bankruptcy and loan's from Dad.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 28, 2019 12:21 PM