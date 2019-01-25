TIME FOR YOUR PERP WALK:





[I]nside of Mueller's indictment is an even bigger story: a list of the times when Stone was communicating with the Trump campaign and its associates about the WikiLeaks email releases that ended up rocking Hillary Clinton's campaign in the final month of the 2016 presidential election.





"During the summer of 2016, STONE spoke to senior Trump Campaign officials about Organization 1" -- WikiLeaks -- "and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign. STONE was contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials to inquire about future releases by Organization 1." (Page 2)





"STONE also continued to communicate with members of the Trump Campaign about Organization 1 and its intended future releases." (Page 2)





"After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign." (Page 4)





"On or about October 3, 2016, STONE wrote to a supporter involved with the Trump Campaign, "Spoke to my friend in London last night. The payload is still coming." (Page 8)





"Also on or about October 3, 2016, STONE received an email from a reporter who had connections to a high-ranking Trump Campaign official that asked, '[the head of Organization 1] -- what's he got? Hope it's good.' STONE responded in part, 'It is. I'd tell [the high-ranking Trump Campaign official] but he doesn't call me back.'" (Page 9)





"On or about October 4, 2016, the head of Organization 1 held a press conference but did not release any new materials pertaining to the Clinton Campaign. Shortly afterwards, STONE received an email from the high-ranking Trump Campaign official asking about the status of future releases by Organization 1. STONE answered that the head of Organization 1 had a '[s]erious security concern' but that Organization 1 would release 'a load every week going forward.'" (Page 9)





"Shortly after Organization 1's release, an associate of the high-ranking Trump Campaign official sent a text message to STONE that read 'well done.'" (Page 9).