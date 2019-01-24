THUS THE CONFUSION OF THE TRUMPBOTS:

In a new study published Thursday in the journal Science, political scientists surveyed the inhabitants of this Internet pocket around the time of the last presidential election, from Aug. 1 to Dec. 6, 2016. They found that people who shared fake news were more likely to be older and more conservative. "Super-sharers" were responsible for the bulk of fake news, soaking their Twitter feeds in falsehoods with the gusto of kids with water pistols. They were enthusiastic communicators, tweeting an average of 70 times a day, and had a very limited reach.





Only 0.1 percent of users shared 80 percent of the fake news. "And almost all exposure is among 1 percent of Twitter users," said David Lazer, a political-science professor at Northeastern University and an author of the new report.