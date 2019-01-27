THEY'RE SHORTHAND:

Symbols are powerful, conveying profound messages with the simplest images.





Soldiers carry a flag into battle and face death to hoist it aloft. Christian churches are identified by T-shaped pieces of wood or metal affixed to prominent places. In some ancient Eastern religions, the swastika represented peace, but it is today universally recognized as a sign of racism and anti-Semitism, violent repression and genocide. Each of those symbols carries a deep meaning recognized by those who display it.





During his 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump launched his own symbol -- a baseball cap with the words "Make America Great Again" emblazoned on it. Because of the incendiary rhetoric he spewed during his rallies, the MAGA cap quickly became associated with a bundle of prejudices -- xenophobia, racism, sexism, Islamophobia. If you wear the cap, you aren't just a fan of Trump; you're also a bigot who wants to build a wall on the southern border.