THERE'S NOTHING LESS MASCULINE THAN THIS VICTIM POLITICS:

The Left fears men. Which is exactly why the corporate-media-activist ideological conglomerate is currently losing its collective mind over a viral video of young, white, Catholic men in MAGA hats smirking at an Indian. [...]





Every great resistance movement, rebellion, and revolution has been lead by men. And that terrifies our elites. [...]





Cooperation, exploration, and courage--that is what manhood means. And that is exactly why our elites quake at the sight of young conservative men who refuse to back down when attacked. They're used to the bow-tied, soy-male, David French-brand of conservatism that insists the highest virtue is being nice to people who utterly despise you.