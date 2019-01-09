THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Brazil, known for its unique steak houses and premium beef exports, is seeing a growing appetite for a different type of meal, Burger King's 680-calorie whopper.





Burger King is opening a new site in Brazil every three to four days, said Iuri Miranda, chief executive officer of BK Brasil SA, the world's fastest-growing restaurant operator by revenue. With 736 sites since 2011, BK Brasil is challenging McDonald's Corp. for Brazil's fast-food crown. McDonald's, which opened its first restaurant in Rio de Janeiro in 1979, has 939 in place.