January 9, 2019
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Whoppers Sizzle in Land of Steak as Burger King Surges in Brazil (Gerson Freitas Jr, January 9, 2019, Bloomberg)
Brazil, known for its unique steak houses and premium beef exports, is seeing a growing appetite for a different type of meal, Burger King's 680-calorie whopper.Burger King is opening a new site in Brazil every three to four days, said Iuri Miranda, chief executive officer of BK Brasil SA, the world's fastest-growing restaurant operator by revenue. With 736 sites since 2011, BK Brasil is challenging McDonald's Corp. for Brazil's fast-food crown. McDonald's, which opened its first restaurant in Rio de Janeiro in 1979, has 939 in place.
