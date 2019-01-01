THERE'S A REASON MILLER HAS TAKEN OVER WH COMMUNICATIONS...:

Instead of "no comment," Trump's press representatives often don't bother saying anything at all.





"This is the least responsive White House press operation I've ever dealt with by far," said Peter Baker, a veteran White House reporter for the New York Times and one of the co-authors of the story about Trump's isolation. "There are certainly individuals there who are professional and try to be helpful when they can, and I appreciate their efforts, I really do. But as a whole, I've learned not to expect answers even to basic questions."





Adds Baker, "I don't know why that is. I don't take it personally. But it's a lost opportunity on their part to get their side of the story out."





The White House has had no response to stories large and small in recent days: reports that Trump planned to meet with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell, whom he has criticized (no response to Agence France-Presse); the partial shutdown of the federal government (no response to Reuters or USA Today); a report by an advocacy group that wealthy donors gave $55 million to groups supporting his reelection, despite Trump's stated opposition to such donations during the 2016 campaign (no response to Washington Post); Trump's statement that former secretary of state Rex Tillerson was "dumb as a rock" (no response to CNBC); a piece in the Times reporting that a podiatrist may have helped Trump dodge the draft when Trump was a young man at the height of the Vietnam War.





At the same time, the White House seems to have all but stopped explaining Trump's bizarre tweets.