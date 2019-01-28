THEM IS US:





The severe economic strain caused by the five-week shutdown forced small-government conservatives to break from Trump in a way they hadn't before. They were overwhelmed with pleas from businesses and families caught in the middle of the shutdown, far beyond just the 800,000 federal employees who hadn't been paid in a month.





"We cannot mess with people's lives this way," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said.





The air travel system bogged down. Tax refunds appeared in jeopardy. Parts of the federal court system were preparing to close. Food stamp benefits neared expiration, and the government was running out of money to pay rent for its own agencies, let alone low-income families who receive housing benefits.





Even though the shutdown affected less than a quarter of the government's budget, White House officials said they believed it could have stalled the entire economy if it continued for much longer.





"The government touches so much of the economy that you don't even realize," said Melissa Kearney, an economics professor at the University of Maryland. "This brings into really sharp focus that the government is part of our daily economic lives in so many dimensions."