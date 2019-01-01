THE WAHHABI/ZIONIST ALLIANCE AGAINST DEMOCRACY:

MORE:

Donald has us on the wrong side of History here.

Last year, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on a powerful Yemeni Islamist warlord, accusing him of being a "prominent military instructor" and fundraiser for al-Qaeda who had also at one point "served with" the Islamic State and financed its forces.





But Abu al-Abbas is not on the run. He is not even in hiding.





By his own admission, Abbas continues to receive millions of dollars in weapons and financial support for his fighters from one of Washington's closest Middle East allies, the United Arab Emirates, undermining U.S. counterterrorism goals in Yemen.



