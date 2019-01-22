THE TRUTH IS THE POINT:

The problem is, neither of these distillations captures the truth, which is hidden somewhere in a mess of different segments of different recordings showing different offenses by different parties. It's true that the Hebrew Israelites shouted invective at the kids, and it is true that the kids chanted school cheers to drown them out. It's also true that the schoolboys, whether someone else was mean to them beforehand or not, were giggling as they let loose with offensive war whoops and tomahawk chops while a Native American man beat his drum before them. It's true that one of them ripped his shirt off in a signal of self-assured dominance. And it's true that a smirk is a smirk.