THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Shortly before the holidays, I received a call from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt asking me to meet with him about some reporting he had done. Schmidt did not describe the subject until we met up, when he went over with me a portion of the congressional interview of former FBI General Counsel James Baker, who was then my Brookings colleague and remains my Lawfare colleague. When he shared what Baker had said, and when I thought about it over the next few days in conjunction with some other documents and statements, a question gelled in my mind. Observers of the Russia investigation have generally understood Special Counsel Robert Mueller's work as focusing on at least two separate tracks: collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, on the one hand, and potential obstruction of justice by the president, on the other. But what if the obstruction was the collusion--or at least a part of it?





Late last year, I wrote a memo for Schmidt outlining how I read all of this material, a memo from which this post is adapted.





Today, the New York Times is reporting that in the days following the firing of James Comey, the FBI opened an investigation of President Trump. It wasn't simply the obstruction investigation that many of us have assumed. It was also a counterintelligence investigation predicated on the notion that the president's own actions might constitute a national security threat:





In the days after President Trump fired James B. Comey as F.B.I. director, law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president's behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.





The inquiry carried explosive implications. Counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether the president's own actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow's influence.





The investigation the F.B.I. opened into Mr. Trump also had a criminal aspect, which has long been publicly known: whether his firing of Mr. Comey constituted obstruction of justice.





The following is an adaption of the memo I sent Schmidt. I have updated it in important respects in light of the reporting in the Times's actual story. The analysis remains, however, tentative; I want to be careful not to overread the threads of evidence I am pulling together here.





The analysis that follows is lengthy and takes a number of twists and turns before laying out what I think is the significance of the whole thing. Here's the bottom line: I believe that between today's New York Times story and some other earlier material I have been sifting through and thinking about, we might be in a position to revisit the relationship between the "collusion" and obstruction components of the Mueller investigation. Specifically, I now believe they are far more integrated with one another than I previously understood.