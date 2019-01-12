January 12, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
What if the Obstruction Was the Collusion? On the New York Times's Latest Bombshell (Benjamin Wittes, January 11, 2019, KLawFare)
Shortly before the holidays, I received a call from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt asking me to meet with him about some reporting he had done. Schmidt did not describe the subject until we met up, when he went over with me a portion of the congressional interview of former FBI General Counsel James Baker, who was then my Brookings colleague and remains my Lawfare colleague. When he shared what Baker had said, and when I thought about it over the next few days in conjunction with some other documents and statements, a question gelled in my mind. Observers of the Russia investigation have generally understood Special Counsel Robert Mueller's work as focusing on at least two separate tracks: collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, on the one hand, and potential obstruction of justice by the president, on the other. But what if the obstruction was the collusion--or at least a part of it?Late last year, I wrote a memo for Schmidt outlining how I read all of this material, a memo from which this post is adapted.Today, the New York Times is reporting that in the days following the firing of James Comey, the FBI opened an investigation of President Trump. It wasn't simply the obstruction investigation that many of us have assumed. It was also a counterintelligence investigation predicated on the notion that the president's own actions might constitute a national security threat:In the days after President Trump fired James B. Comey as F.B.I. director, law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president's behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.The inquiry carried explosive implications. Counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether the president's own actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow's influence.The investigation the F.B.I. opened into Mr. Trump also had a criminal aspect, which has long been publicly known: whether his firing of Mr. Comey constituted obstruction of justice.The following is an adaption of the memo I sent Schmidt. I have updated it in important respects in light of the reporting in the Times's actual story. The analysis remains, however, tentative; I want to be careful not to overread the threads of evidence I am pulling together here.The analysis that follows is lengthy and takes a number of twists and turns before laying out what I think is the significance of the whole thing. Here's the bottom line: I believe that between today's New York Times story and some other earlier material I have been sifting through and thinking about, we might be in a position to revisit the relationship between the "collusion" and obstruction components of the Mueller investigation. Specifically, I now believe they are far more integrated with one another than I previously understood.
There's this fun thing the Trumpbots do where they start from the premise that there was nothing wrong with Vlad interfering in the election and nothing wrong with Donald and company seeking his help to do so, then, on that basis, assume that the only basis for the investigation must be some kind of grand conspiracy among private political consultants and FBI staffers who don't like their hero. It's sublime.
Senate intel committee grilling ex-Trump campaign members in Russia probe (Katy Tur, 1/11/18, NBC News)
"They are doing an exhaustive investigation," Nunberg told NBC News after his interview, which he said appeared to be "narrowly focused on collusion." [...]Nunberg, who sat with committee staff for four and half hours, said he was asked repeatedly about how Trump formulated his policy positions regarding Russia. Trump has voiced support for numerous foreign policy positions beneficial to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nunberg said he told the committee that Trump, as a candidate, said "he would take the position that he was happy Russia was in Syria."At the time, Nunberg said that position raised no red flags because he saw it as consistent with Trump's generally held view that the United States should not be involved in the Middle East. Nunberg said the campaign was getting questions at that time about how he saw U.S. involvement in Syria.Also of interest to investigators, Nunberg said, was the campaign's relationship with the National Rifle Association and efforts by a Russian national to get a meeting with Trump through the NRA. Nunberg says he told investigators Friday that he was aware of efforts by Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiring with a Russian official to interfere in American politics, to seek a meeting with Trump, using the NRA as a conduit.Investigators also peppered Nunberg with questions which suggested to him that they were trying to pin down specific relationships among members of Trump's campaign and organization and outside actors, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. [...]Nunberg said he was surprised by the interest in a Moscow tower since the campaign's official position was that it would not seek new foreign deals. Nunberg said he was asked to review public statements, emails, tweets and text messages obtained by investigators related to potential Russian interference.Nunberg described the committee's investigation as professional and bipartisan. "If I were the White House, I would be concerned," said Nunberg, who joined the campaign early but was fired in August 2015 after racially charged Facebook posts were uncovered. He later apologized.Unlike the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation, which was shuttered by Republicans last spring over the protest of Democrats, the Senate committee's probe has proceeded deliberately and in a largely non-partisan manner. Led by Burr and Ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel has broken its probe into five parts and began releasing preliminary findings and recommendations last fall.
Darn, the adults are in charge now.
