THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





"It was the appearance of someone who finally put two and two together, who suddenly understood that he lost control over his situation and his fate," said a senior Israeli political figure who was loyal to Netanyahu for a long time, adding to Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, "Evidently he understood that the attorney general is really going to indict him and announce his decision even before elections."





Netanyahu made a number of mistakes on the way to the appearance. They began at five p.m., when his office spread the word that the prime minister would deliver "a dramatic announcement" at eight p.m. In Israel, that kind of buildup can cause panic and sweep an entire country with crazy rumors. This is exactly what happened on Monday afternoon. As the clock ticked closer to eight, Netanyahu's people understood the terrible mistake they had made and tried to lighten the atmosphere.[...]





"He lost touch with reality," one of Netanyahu's ministers told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity after the broadcast. "He thinks this is a reality show and that he is the director."