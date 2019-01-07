THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

One of the #MAGA crowd's favorite pastimes, aside from twisting themselves into logic pretzels to defend and celebrate Donald Trump, is to cackle about how easily the snowflakes are triggered. Nothing feels as good as owning the libs.





Which is why it's almost amusing to see the same people who mock others' outrage freak out every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic socialist and newly elected House member from the Bronx, does something interesting or, dare we say, even entertaining.