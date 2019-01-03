THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded neighboring Afghanistan. The American interpretation of this invasion, shared by both parties, is that the Soviets were propping up a faltering communist client state, following the "Brezhnev Doctrine," which held that any country that had gone socialist could not be allowed to revert. President Trump bizarrely interjected a different interpretation of this episode.





"The reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia," he told reporters today. "They were right to be there."