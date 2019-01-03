January 3, 2019
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Trump Defends Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan for Some Reason (Jonathan Chait, 01/02/19, New York)
In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded neighboring Afghanistan. The American interpretation of this invasion, shared by both parties, is that the Soviets were propping up a faltering communist client state, following the "Brezhnev Doctrine," which held that any country that had gone socialist could not be allowed to revert. President Trump bizarrely interjected a different interpretation of this episode."The reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia," he told reporters today. "They were right to be there."
The most favorable interpretation is that he's so compromised he has to do whatever Vlad tells him to do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 3, 2019 12:02 AM