January 18, 2019
THE REASON GUYS ON THE RIGHT ARE DARWINIST:
Activist who met with congressmen about 'DNA' posted about black 'violence gene' (Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins, 1/17/19, NBC News)
An alt-right activist who met with two Republican congressmen to discuss "DNA" and "genetics" posted on Facebook that he believes Muslims are "genetically different in their propensity for violence or rape" and linked to stories about how African-Americans "possessed a 'violence' gene."
The mask always slips.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2019 12:05 AM