THE OPPOSITE OF CHRISTIAN CHARITY:

A Christian charity with ties to the National Prayer Breakfast reported unspecified expenses associated with having Russian guests attend the event in 2017 and possibly other years, federal tax documents show.





The guests may have included people picked by convicted Russian agent Maria Butina as part of a plan to create back-channel connections with U.S. policy-makers, many of whom attend the breakfast. One leader of the charity appears to match details the FBI has given about an unnamed breakfast organizer who aided Butina.





In her plea agreement, Butina admitted to acting as an agent of the Russian government without registering with the Justice Department.





The FBI says that Butina and her handler -- widely reported to be Alexander Torshin, a Russian official said to be close to President Vladimir Putin -- attended the breakfast to influence U.S politics. The tax records reviewed by TYT represent the first indication they may have received direct financial support in their efforts.





"[I]n furtherance of the conspiracy," Butina's plea deal says, "Butina helped [Torshin] organize a Russian delegation to the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast... [Torshin] directed Butina to include certain people."