THE MYTH OF A DECENT TRUMPBOT:

The presidential son-in-law is "repeatedly assuring Trump that he can personally strike a deal with Democrats," reports the Post. Kushner, fired up by faith in his deal-making prowess, believes he is on the cusp of breaking apart the Democratic caucus and delivering a ransom to Trump. "A person familiar with Kushner's strategy" -- i.e., Kushner himself -- tells the Post "he has been focused on targeting Democrats who may want to break from leadership and has had positive conversations with many of them."





This sounds insane. Indeed, other advisers in the White House say it's insane. "They can't jam Pelosi. They never will. They think Nancy Pelosi will have to eat something. She's not going to have to eat anything." Another quote describes Kushner as "delusional."