THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Six years after his death, we get Revolution in Ruins: The Hugo Chávez Story (BBC Two), a dense and deeply depressing precis of his 14-year rule of Venezuela: a country with the largest proven oil preserves on the planet where 90% of the population live in poverty. Why this, now? Probably because of the rise in populism and the cult of personality in politics, which collide with such magnetic force in the polarising figure of Chávez.





Of course there's a world of difference between the populism of the left and the right, which is what we're seeing in Brazil, Hungary, the US and the endless chaos of Brexit. What's so appalling is the outcome is often the same: the slippery slope to authoritarianism, corruption and abject poverty. Venezuela is now a country in freefall. Inflation is said to be more than 1,000,000%. People are starving to death. Childhood friend Rafael Simon Jimenez says of the president's death from cancer at the age of 58, "[it] spared him from dealing with the disaster that began under his rule".