THE HIGH COST OF ETHNO-NATIONALISM:

For the moment, let's leave aside the obvious suspects on Fox News and the obsessive turd polishers (to borrow Jonah Goldberg's term) at American Greatness and focus on the people who are supposed to be analysts first and cheerleaders second.





Rush Limbaugh has always fancied himself as a galaxy brain. But he helped goad Trump into the shutdown and then encouraged the president to hang tough, even as the hard data became impossible to ignore. As recently as last week, when Trump's poll numbers were hemorrhaging, Limbaugh began his show with a blast of bravado:





I'm just gonna tell you, folks, if President Trump can hang in there, if he can hang in there and not go wobbly, he can win this. It's gonna be a few more weeks. There are gonna be a lot of risks. There are gonna be a lot of temptations to drop the ball and cave. I don't mean cave, there's gonna be a lot of temptation to make a deal. But he can win this if he just hangs in there.





So either El Rushbo was dead wrong or Trump is a wobbly wuss. Dittoheads can take their pick.





Then there were the obligatory references to Trump's occult skills at 3-D chess. After Speaker Nancy Pelosi shut down Trump's SOTU, David Brody, who reports for CBN, tweeted that "she's in for a rude awakening. Pelosi is playing checkers, trump is playing chess.





But willfully stupid takes of this sort were not confined to the Trumpist right's lumpenproletariat.





Here's a quick rundown on some of the best of the worst (or is it worst of the best?):





Henry Olsen





Last seen denouncing Mitt Romney for saying that Republicans should care about character, Olsen, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center returned to the pages of the Washington Post on January 3 to assure readers that "Trump won't lose in a long shutdown."





"Common wisdom says the longer this lasts, the worse the politics will get for President Trump," Olsen wrote. "I disagree. Trump isn't likely to suffer politically because he's not doing anything his supporters find objectionable." In fact, Olsen predicted, the Democrats "will increasingly bear some political responsibility for ending the crisis."





As a result, Olsen predicted that "for Trump, a continued shutdown is a political win no matter what the outcome."