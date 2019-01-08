THE GANG THAT COULDN'T SHOOT STRAIGHT:

Paul Manafort shared Trump campaign polling data with an associate tied to Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign, prosecutors alleged, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday.





The accusations came to light in a document filed by Mr. Manafort's defense lawyers that was supposed to be partly blacked out but contained a formatting error that accidentally revealed the information. [...]





In one portion of the filing that Mr. Manafort's lawyers tried to redact, they instead also revealed that Mr. Manafort "may have discussed a Ukraine peace plan" with the Russian associate, Konstantin V. Kilimnik, "on more than one occasion."





Investigators have been questioning witnesses about whether Russia tried to influence the Trump administration to broker a resolution to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.